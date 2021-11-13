Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 112,233 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 112,233 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

