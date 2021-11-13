Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,184 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.45% of NVE worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NVE by 142,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 26.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 56.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVE during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVEC opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.15. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

