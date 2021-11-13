Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,779,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $635.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $643.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $595.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

