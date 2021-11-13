Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.34% of Culp worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Culp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

CULP opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.