Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,979 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Eneti worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter worth about $134,000.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

