Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.48 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

