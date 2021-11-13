Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 343,090 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,090 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.43% of Aspen Group worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $120.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

