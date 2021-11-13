Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

