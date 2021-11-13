Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,566 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE PSTL opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 809.16%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

