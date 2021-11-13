Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 651,554 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 541,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.04 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.