Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.66% of TransAct Technologies worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

