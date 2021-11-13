Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTHR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $97.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTHR. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

