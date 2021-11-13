Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of RF Industries worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 0.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

