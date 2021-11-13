Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.82% of Aware worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

AWRE stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

Aware Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

