Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $825.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.07 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.