Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 224.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,374 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.00% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

