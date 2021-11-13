Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.59% of Northern Technologies International worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $222,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $352,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 130.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

