Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.39% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

