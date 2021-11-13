Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 5.89% of DLH worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 253,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DLH by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLHC stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

