Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

