Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.49% of SB Financial Group worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBFG stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.20. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

