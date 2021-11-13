Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $308.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.99 and a 1 year high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

