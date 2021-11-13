Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.