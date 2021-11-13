Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

