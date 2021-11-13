Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 188,700 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.97% of Universal Technical Institute worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI opened at $7.62 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $250.16 million, a PE ratio of 144.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

