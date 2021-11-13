Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 58,310 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.93% of Electromed worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Electromed by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.