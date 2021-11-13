Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 73,500 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of Kingstone Companies worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

