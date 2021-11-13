Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $5,966,000.

VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

