Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Select Interior Concepts worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 75,114 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 765,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIC. Truist lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Interior Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

SIC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.57. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

