Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 707,664 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ferro worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth about $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth about $72,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

