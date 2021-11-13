Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,800 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Superior Group of Companies worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $404.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

