PutinCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $380,220.08 and $24.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,119.13 or 1.01798693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00038768 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.47 or 0.00604153 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000142 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

