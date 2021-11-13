Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PXS stock remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 212,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,951. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.51.

A number of research firms have commented on PXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

