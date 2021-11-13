Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,025.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 55.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 56.4% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00006793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,025.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00074070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00097708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.21 or 0.07175616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,462.94 or 1.00268819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.