Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $585,115.34

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $585,115.34 and $22,494.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars.

