Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.55 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.55 million and approximately $125.74 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00073359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.80 or 0.07191583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.06 or 0.99908485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

