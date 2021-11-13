QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.48

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.48 and traded as low as $36.00. QNB shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,502 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. QNB’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

