Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.19 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $20.19 million and $76,635.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,503.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.40 or 0.07212584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00400428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.43 or 0.01033156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00087528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.87 or 0.00419936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00270821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00241241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004343 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,293,074 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

