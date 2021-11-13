Quark Market Capitalization Hits $2.33 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Quark has traded 79.1% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $290.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,771,840 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

