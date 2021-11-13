QuarkChain Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $187.44 million and $6.74 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

