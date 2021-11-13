QuickX Protocol (QCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,044.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $25,044.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00225988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

