R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 201,089.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,345 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 32.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 180.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,046 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 74,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,156.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,891 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,550 shares of company stock worth $5,227,320. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.70. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

