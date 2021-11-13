Rafael (RFL) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rafael to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rafael and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -4.58 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.98

Rafael’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rafael and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 307 960 1172 33 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Rafael’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -6.28% 14.58% 3.05%

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rafael competitors beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

