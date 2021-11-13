Rainicorn Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $66.37 million and $840,362.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80072869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00098189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.86 or 0.07202329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.52 or 1.00189313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.