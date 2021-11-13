Raze Network (RAZE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $499,389.00

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $16.43 million and approximately $499,389.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00073123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00074214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.52 or 0.07201626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.33 or 1.00074746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

