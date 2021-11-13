Razor Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Razor Network has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $1.78 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005577 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

