RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.