Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.25 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

