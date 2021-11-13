RED (RED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $877,917.61

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $877,917.61 and approximately $75,703.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.40 or 0.00396821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

