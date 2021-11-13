ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $80.20 million and approximately $101,464.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,170.76 or 1.01792198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00356521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00542139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00174894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

