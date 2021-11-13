RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.76 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $202.94 million and $14.76 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

